Philadelphia’s Indoor Mask Mandate to Be Lifted June 11

The mask mandate in the City of Philadelphia will be lifted on June 11 for fully vaccinated persons, city health officials just announced. Meanwhile, masks can be ditched outdoors as soon as this Friday.

This is contingent upon the COVID-19 case numbers continuing to trend positively, the city's officials said a Tuesday morning press conference.

COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across the city and country. The mask mandate was immediately lifted for vaccinated persons in the state of Pennsylvania following the CDC's updated announcement last week, however, the City of Philadelphia did not immediately act.

Throughout the pandemic, the City of Philadelphia has often been more restrictive than the state itself with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Masks Not Necessary Outdoors Starting This Friday

Masks will no longer be required outdoors in the City of Philadelphia — this even includes sporting events and restaurants.

Capacity limits will also be eased at venues across the city on Friday. This includes inside retail stores, offices, museums, bowling alleys, and gyms.

Indoor Mask Policy Likely To Ease on June 11

Meanwhile, almost all COVID-19 restrictions will likely be lifted on June 11 across the city of Philadelphia. This would include all capacity limits and masking policies (indoors).

City officials, however, cautioned that this is dependent upon COVID-19 metrics continuing to head in the right direction. So assuming that cases, hospitalizations, etc. continue to decline there is some hope.

The city will make a final announcement the week of June 6, they said on Tuesday.

"People who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks around others," the city’s acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Schools Will Reopen in the Fall

Additionally, the Philadelphia School District just announced plans to have students return full-time (across the district) this fall.

The return to the classroom -- which is scheduled for August 31 -- is contingent upon the CDC and City of Philadelphia relaxing all social distancing requirements in schools, Superintendent William Hite said on Tuesday.