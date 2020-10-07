Philadelphia Sports Team Set To Allow Fans Into Stadium

Everyone wants to go back to a sporting event or some sort of concert but this pandemic is still putting all big events on hold. At this point, everyone will take whatever they can get for now just to get out of the house. It was previously mentioned that Philadelphia sports fans will be allowed to attend a sporting event very soon. Don’t get too excited though, it is not for the Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, or the Phillies.

According to FOX 29, the Philadelphia Union made it known that fans will be allowed inside the stadium starting this weekend when they face the Montreal Impact. We learned that Subaru Park, the home of the Philadelphia Union, will only allow a limited amount of fans into the stadium.

FOX 29 also reported that the decision to allow a limited amount of fans into the Subaru Park came after the Governor of the state of Pennsylvania eased up a little on the crowd restrictions allowing "7,500 total in the stadium, which includes players, coaches, stadium staff, etc."

Every fan that attends the Philadelphia Union game will be required to get their temperature checked and must wear a face covering at all times once inside the Subaru Park, according to FOX 29.

If you think that is going to feel different and will take some time to get used to, well, even more has changed. Concession stores are not accepting cash and all tickets and parking passes will be digital.

It was stated on FOX 29 that the Philadelphia Eagles are yet to decide if they will be allowing the fans inside the stadium. If you want to take a drive to Pittsburgh to watch the Steelers play you can do that as they are allowing a limited amount of fans inside.