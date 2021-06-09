Philadelphia’s Indoor Mask Requirement To End Friday

The indoor mask requirement in the city of Philadelphia will end on Friday (June 11).

The requirement for masks indoors has already been lifted in the state of Pennsylvania, however, the city of Philadelphia left their mask requirement in place.

The indoor mask mandate will end at 12:01 am on Friday, and they city will also end the 11 p.m. last call that is in place for restaurants. These remained the final two major COVID-19 restrictions that were in place in the city.

Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated persons will not be required to wear a mask indoors, the city says. However, they're encouraging all residents to get vaccinated.

Throughout the pandemic the city has acted on its own timeline as they've been more cautious to lift COVID-19 mitigation efforts, given the high number of cases in the city.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details shortly.



