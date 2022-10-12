The Start of Wednesday&#8217;s Phillies, Braves Game Delayed By Rain

The Start of Wednesday’s Phillies, Braves Game Delayed By Rain

ATLANTA (AP) — The start of Wednesday's Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been delayed by rain.

The game, which was originally scheduled to start at 4:35 pm does not currently have an updated start time.

Major League Baseball will determine whether the game can be played. The Braves made the announcement around 2:40 pm on Wednesday. They said "we will pass along the updated start time as soon as it's determined."

“I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”

Philadelphia won Game 1 7-6 on Tuesday. The best-of-five series is set to resume with Game 3 in Philadelphia on Friday. Thursday is a scheduled off day.

