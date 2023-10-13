Phillies vs Diamondbacks NLCS Schedule Set

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed back to the National League Championship Series after downing the Braves 3-1 in the Best of Five Division Series to secure the National League Division Series victory and had a party of epic proportions.

Their next opponent is the Arizona Diamondbacks after they swept out the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night to win the other NLDS series. The D-Backs have yet to lose in the postseason after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card round.

The two teams faced off seven times in the regular season and had some really good games. Philadelphia won the season series 4-3, with five of the seven games decided by one run.

So Philadelphia, a Wild Card team will now have home-field advantage for the NLCS against the sixth-seeded D-Backs.

Now that both teams have the weekend off, you can expect to see a pair of Zack's (Zac's) in Game 1, with Phillies ace Zack Wheeler facing D-backs ace Zac Gallen. In Game 2 it will likely be Aaron Nola facing Merrill Kelly. In Game 3 out in Arizona, you will likely see Ranger Suárez opposed by Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt.

Wanna bet the series, here are the opening lines from Betonline.ag

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks +160 (8/5)

Philadelphia Phillies -180 (5/9)

Here is the full Phillies’ NLCS schedule vs Arizona

Game 1 – Monday, Oct. 16

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 8:07 p.m.

Radio: 97.3 ESPN and the mobile App

Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 17

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 8:07 p.m.

Radio: 97.3 ESPN and the mobile App

Game 3 – Thursday, Oct. 19

Location: Chase Field

Time: 5:07 p.m.

Radio: 97.3 ESPN and the mobile App

Game 4 – Friday, Oct. 20

Location: Chase Field

Time: 8:07 p.m.

Radio: 97.3 ESPN and the mobile App

Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 21 — If necessary

Location: Chase Field

Time: 8:07 p.m.

Radio: 97.3 ESPN and the mobile App

Game 6 – Monday, Oct. 23 — If necessary

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 5:07 p.m.

Radio: 97.3 ESPN and the mobile App

Game 7 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 — If necessary

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 8:07 p.m.

Radio: 97.3 ESPN and the mobile App