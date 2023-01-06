P!nk Announces Second ‘Summer Carnival’ Show in Philly & We’ve Got Tickets

Summer 2023 is going to be LIT in Philly for concerts.

P!nk's Summer Carnival Tour sold out its first show at Citizens Bank Park (which is scheduled for September 18). So... P!nk has added a second show, Philly!

The Summer Carnival Tour will continue with ANOTHER show on Tuesday, September 19 at Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia. It was JUST announced today! Click here for more info.

Of course, P!nk is one of our favorite performers ever, and the Doylestown native is our local girl! So this is like a homecoming for her.

As if seeing P!nk wasn't cool enough she'll be joined by special guests on the tour, including the incredible Brandi Carlile. Plus, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp will also be on the tour.

Tickets for the September 19 show will go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Click here to learn more.

