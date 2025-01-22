Here's another reason to look forward to spring.

Playa Bowls is expanding in Mercer County, NJ

Playa Bowls in opening another new location in Mercer County, NJ.

It's going to be in East Windsor.

I'm a huge fan of Playa Bowls. The Nutella Bowl with Peanut Butter is my favorite.

If you're not familiar, Playa Bowls is crazy popular for fresh and healthy fruit bowls, smoothies, and juices.

The newest Mercer County location will be at 440 Route 130.

Playa Bowls will be in the Aldi shopping center on Route 130 in East Windsor

It will be in the same shopping center as Aldi.

It hopes to be open in April

They're planning to open their doors in April. Trust me, you won't want to miss it.

I spoke with the owner and he told me to celebrate the grand opening, Playa Bowls is throwing a big party, and you’re invited.

There will be free bowls and giveaways at the grand opening

Get ready for tons of giveaways, including 100 free bowls and 50 Playa Bowls t-shirts.

It’s going to be a blast, so keep an eye out for all the details. I'd follow them on Instagram for all the latest updates and details

Playa Bowls is all about delicious and nutritious treats made from high-quality ingredients.

With a focus on tropical flavors and surf culture, Playa Bowls has something for everyone.

The Playa Bowls is super excited to be a part of the East Windsor community and is eager to get involved. If you have any ideas or want to collaborate, don’t hesitate to email EastWindsorPlayaBowls@gmail.com.

If you’re looking for a job, Playa Bowls is hiring. What a cool place to work.

If you're interested in working as a Playa Babe or Bro or want to apply for a General Manager position, there are plenty of opportunities.

You can apply at Playabowls.com/careers.

I'm already excited to visit Playa Bowls in East Windsor.

As soon as I find out the grand opening date, I'll let you know.

