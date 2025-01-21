You'd better brace yourselves.

Temperatures falling into the single digits this week

The temperature will drop down into the single digits for the next few days, and with the wind chill, it’s going to feel even colder than that.

Yikes. I know what you’re thinking.

Wouldn’t it be awesome to just stay snuggled up at home, wrapped in a fleece blanket, watching The Price is Right, sipping on some hot chocolate, and avoiding the freezing cold altogether?

Unfortunately, that’s usually not reality.

For most of us, we’ve got to head to work, school, or take care of our usual commitments, no matter how cold it gets.

In my opinion, one of the worst parts of winter is getting into a freezing-cold car.

That chill hits you like a ton of bricks, it's no fun at all.

If you live close to where you work, your car probably doesn't ever warm up on your commute.

Years ago, I invested in an automatic car starter and it was the best money I've ever spent.

If you don't have one and you like to warm up your car before you head out (you're not alone), you'll want to keep reading.

Warming up your car could lead to a fine in NJ

Warming up your car before getting in could actually land you in trouble with the law in New Jersey. You could end up with a fine.

Yes, in New Jersey, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended, especially on public property or the street.

NJ has "No Idling Zones"

You may have seen the signs in Wawa parking lots designating them "No Idling Zones."

It's ok on your own private property, though.

New Jersey offers an Idling Fact Sheet, which you can check out by clicking here.

New Jersey means business.

Fines for idling in NJ start at $250

For your first offense, you could get a $250 ticket, and offenses after that could give you a fine of up to $1,000 per offense.

I hope I don't need to tell you that leaving your car running while you're not paying attention also makes it vulnerable to being stolen (unless you have an automatic car starter).

So, if you absolutely need to warm up your car, consider investing in an automatic starter.

If you don't have one remember to always lock your car and keep a spare set of keys on hand just in case.

Stay warm out there. It should be warmer by the weekend, hang on.

