Coming Soon! Another Playa Bowls is Opening in Sewell, NJ

If you're craving acai bowls in Washington Township, you won't have to crave it for much longer.

Playa Bowls, a wildly popular, New Jersey-based, chain specializing in super fruit bowls, smoothies, and juices is set to open another location - in Sewell!

The new location will be at 137 Egg Harbor Road, at the Tower Square shopping center on Egg Harbor Rd.

The news of this new spot came from a Facebook page made for this specific location. Their homepage says it's coming soon to 'Space H':

Playabowls_sewell "Coming Soon! We are so excited to announce the opening of(Washington Twp.) Please follow our page and watch our journey as we build and open our business!"

Take a look at their plans!

If you're unfamiliar with Playa Bowls, their menu features refreshing plant-based super fruit bowls, smoothies and juices. Their famous bowls have tasty bases like acai, coconut, kale, banana, chia pudding, oatmeal and pitaya blends topped with fresh fruits and other toppings. They have 72 locations in New Jersey.

So far, no word yet on an opening date, as construction is still in very early stages. If you want to stay in the know of updates, go ahead and give them a follow on Instagram @playabowls_sewell, and on their Facebook page.

I could probably eat Playa Bowls 5 times a week and never get tired of it. Are you excited for this new location?

