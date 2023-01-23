The things you learn when you go to Wegmans.

While I was in Nassau Park Pavilion (off Route 1 South in West Windsor) over the weekend grabbing some snacks for the Eagles/Giants game at Wegmans I noticed an exciting new Coming Soon sign.

The sign was announcing that the very trendy Playa Bowls is moving in. I can hear your cheers.

It will be located on the corner of the set of shops with Party City in it, next to Butterfly Nails, near the newly opened Crumbl Cookies, where the Cherry Blow Dry Bar used to be.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

There are only two other Playa Bowl locations in the Mercer County/Bucks County area...one on Hulfish Street in downtown Princeton and the other on Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills.

You know the Playa concept originated at the Jersey Shore, right? Read more here.

Playa Bowls Playa Bowls loading...

This is a great new food option for that shopping area. I can't wait. I'm in that shopping center all the time.

Get our free mobile app

There are also four more new eateries currently being built between PetSmart and HomeGoods.

Here's what's coming (they all sound great):

Paris Baguette us described as "your neighborhood bakery café serving pastries, warm breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads, stunning cakes and expertly brewed drinks."

Bluestone Lane is an Australian inspired coffee shop and café featuring an all day brunch menu (Yeeesss, I love brunch!), bowls, sandwiches, pastries and other snacks. You may have seen this in Philadelphia.

Just Salad encourages you to eat with a purpose. You can build your own salads, bowls, wraps, soups and smoothies.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill's slogan is, "Seriously good food, made from scratch." It's DIY bowls, You choose the meal, greens, grains, protein, toppings, sauces and then add sides, sweets and drinks.

There's no information as of now on when the opening of Playa Bowls or the other eateries will be but, I'll keep up you posted.

Here Are 10 Cringe-Worthy NJ Pronunciations I sawl these on Reddit. Youse ready for these New Jersey pronunciations?