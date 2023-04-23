Playa Bowls is Opening a New Central NJ Location- Just in Time for Summer!

Get ready to grab some delicious acai bowls in Middlesex County this spring!

Playa Bowls, a casual eatery specializing in fresh-ingredient acai bowls and smoothies, is getting ready to open a new location in Woodbridge NJ! They'll be located at 97 Main St, with a projected mid-May opening, according to MyCentralJersey. Just in time for summer!

"Playa Bowls is your slice of summer, anytime. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, we serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind," their website promises.

Playa Bowls has over 170 locations, including 68 in New Jersey.

Their full menu includes a variety of blended acai, pitaya, coconut, green, banana, chia pudding, and oatmeal bowls with your choice of fresh fruits, toppings, and drizzles.

For something more hand-friendly, you can also grab one of their fruit smoothies or iced coffees!

As far as an exact opening date for the new Woodbridge location, it has yet to be announced, so hopefully their mid-May estimation isn't too far off.

This is almost certainly not the last time we'll hear of another Playa Bowls opening in New Jersey. They've been rapidly expanding nationwide since it was founded in Belmar in 2014 - by a New Jersey native!

What's your go-to Playa Bowls? Mine is hands down the Pure Vida acai bowl with extra granola! Are you looking forward to the new spot? Let us know in the comments!

