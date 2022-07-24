Police Officer Who Saved Lil Wayne’s Life Dead at 65 – Report

A former New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne’s life as a kid has died at the age of 65.

According to a Fox8live.com report, published on July 23, former New Orleans police officer, Robert Hoobler, was found dead at his home in Jefferson Parish on July 22. Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich confirmed Hoobler’s death to the news outlet. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

For years, Weezy has always expressed his gratitude towards Hoobler, who is affectionally called Uncle Bob, for saving his life as a child when he shot himself in a suicide attempt.

On Nov. 11, 1994, Lil Wayne was 12 years old at the time when he discovered a 9mm pistol in one of the bedrooms of his family’s apartment and picked it up and fired a bullet into his chest. Amazingly, he was able to call 911 and crawl to the front door where he was bleeding and waiting for help. Hoobler was heading to an off-duty security detail when he heard the dispatcher report that a young boy had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and needed medical help.

When the veteran officer arrived at the scene, he could hear Wayne’s faint cries for help inside the apartment. Hoobler then kicked in the door and found him on the ground in a bloodied T-shirt and jeans. Hoobler called for an ambulance, but none were immediately available, so he picked up Wayne and rushed him to the hospital in his own police cruiser.

According to Fox8Live.com, Hoobler said an ER nurse later told him, “If y’all had waited [for an ambulance]...he would have died.”

Last August, according to a TMZ report, Uncle Bob ran into Weezy F. Baby at a New Orleans radio show back in 2019 and the Young Money leader offered to support him financially, but he declined.

XXL has reached out to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office and Lil Wayne's reps for comment.

