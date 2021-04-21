Is Lil Wayne Married?

Has Lil Wayne joined the married rappers crew?

On Tuesday (April 20), Lil Wayne shared a tweet, sparking marriage rumors. He wrote, "Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

Although Weezy F. Baby didn't offer any specific details or names, he's been romantically involved with model Denise Bidot since June of 2020. Reports surfaced online last November—around the presidential election—that the couple had split due to political differences. Apparently, Bidot reportedly ended things with Lil Wayne over his support for former President Donald Trump's reelection. The model, who has worked with Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie and sleepwear company among other brands, reportedly unfollowed Wayne on Instagram at the time before deleting her own page. Wayne supposedly hit the unfollow button on Bidot's profile as well.

However, last week, the New Orleans-bred rhymer hinted that he and his lady are still an item. On April 14, Weezy shared a video on his Instagram Story of Bidot on a beach beside a drawing she did in the sand of their names, Denise and Dwayne, inside of a heart. The video was also reposted on Lil Wayne's LilWayneHQ.com YouTube fan page.

Lil Wayne alluded to being in a relationship while speaking to Nicki Minaj on his Young Money Radio show last June. Wayne referred to having a "girl" during the conversation, but didn't expound. Shortly after, Bidot posted images of herself with the rapper cozied up on her Instagram Story along with a caption that said, "Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us."

If Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are married, congrats are in order.

On another Wayne-related note, the veteran rhymer has officially signed with United Talent Agency, who revealed that Weezy is "currently working on his next album I Am Not a Human Being III, which will be released later this year." The precursor for his forthcoming I Am Not a Human Being effort dropped back in 2013.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Lil Wayne for a comment.

