2022 proved to be an awesome year for Atlantic and Cape May counties in terms of snowfall. That is, if you're someone who enjoys the snow. Compared to the last couple of years, South Jersey residents got their fair share of Old Man Winter in 2022. The storm that hit this region in early January dumped more inches on us than we'd seen in a long time!

In the few years before that, winter hasn't exactly been all that exciting here in the Garden State. That's at least true for both Central and South Jersey.

Now, I have to admit that it's been nice not dealing with teeth-chattering cold temperatures in winter 2023 so far. We did have maybe one or two really cold days in a row, but then it's been warming up again pretty quickly. Nothing to really complain about yet, wouldn't you agree?

Here's how I view winter: if it's going to be cold AT ALL, then I want it to at least look pretty outside. That means that it needs to snow. If it's not going to snow, then I don't want it.

Snow's awesome until it starts to look dirty and nasty. Not to mention, the clean up can certainly be a pain.

Do I want snow? Yes. Do I want to deal with clean-up? No. Still, if no snow means it stays relatively warm like this for the rest of winter, I think I'd be okay with that, too. Normally, I look forward to snow. It's weird that this year I don't really have a preference.

With that being said, I'm posing the question to you:

