Post Malone to Host Virtual Celebrity Beer Pong Tournament

Post Malone will be hosting a virtual charity beer pong tournament.

The singer will be working with rapper Mike (FKA Mike Stud) to create the Instagram Live event featuring their celebrity friends, TMZ reported on Saturday (March 28). The event will raise money for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief, and the players will also be chipping in their own money.

Mike hosts a regular "Ya Never Know" You Know What I Mean?" podcast that is hosted by Notorious and has made numerous celebrity friends through the show.

"The Ballina Cup" will include sixteen teams with players including Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, model Camille Kostek, Johnny Manziel, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, country singer Kane Brown, MLB players Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger, with more players to be announced.

The event has not been officially announced by Post Malone, but is reportedly slated to take place over eight days, beginning next week. Each stream will include two rounds which will take place from their own homes while in isolation. The winner will receive a trophy, wrestling belt and chains.

Aside from the beer pong tournament, the 24-year-old is hard at work on a new album. His manager, Dre London, confirmed in an Instagram post that he is in "quarantine album mode."