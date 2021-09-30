Post Malone’s 2021 Posty Fest Postponed to 2022

UPDATE: Post Malone's Posty Fest is on the move to 2022. According to Billboard, the eclectic festival lineup will now take the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas next year, citing “logistical issues impacting the production of the festival” as the reason for the postponement. It has not been revealed if this will affect the recently announced lineup in any way and the new dates have not been announced. Organizers added, “Refunds available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

Just as Post Malone blurs the lines of genres, so does his annual festival. The musician just announced the lineup for his third annual Posty Fest and among the rock and metal performers on the bill are the buzzy Turnstile and crushing death metallers Gatecreeper.

The festival is also filled with plenty of rap, hip-hop, pop and alternative acts, with the lineup also including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Tyga, Peach Tree Rascals and plenty more.

The concert will take place in Dallas, Texas (okay, technically Arlington) just outside of the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium Oct. 30-31. Though just announced, tickets are going fast and remaining ticket and travel packages are currently on sale here.

This marks the festival's return after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. This also marks the first time it's been a two-day event. See the full lineup listed below.