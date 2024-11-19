JUST ANNOUNCED! Post Malone & Jelly Roll Are Coming to Philadelphia, Listen to Win Tix

We've got your plans Labor Day Weekend 2025 right here. A HUGE concert announcement was just made with Chris & the Crew on 94.5 PST.

Have you heard the BIG news?

Music superstar Post Malone is coming to South Philly for his BIG A** Stadium Tour. And he's bringing Jelly Roll along for the incredible concert, which is going down at Citizen's Bank Park (the home of the Philadelphia Phillies) on May 25, 2024.

And we've got your chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them. Wake up with Chris & the Crew for your chance to win all this week on 94.5 PST.

Keep scrolling for more info or listen to Chris & the Crew weekday mornings from 6 until 10 a.m.

Post Malone Tickets go on Sale November 26

Tickets go on sale for the general public Tuesday (November 26) at 12 noon by clicking here. But you can register for a presale with Post Malone on his website by clicking here. Presale registration closes on Thursday.

The Big A** Stadium Tour stop in Philly also includes special guest Sierra Ferrell.

Listen to Win Post Malone & Jelly Tickets with 94.5 PST

You know we love a good party at 94.5 PST so we've got YOUR tickets saved for you before you can even buy them. We gave you a pair of tickets soon as we announced the show, and now we've got MORE tickets saved up for you!

Winning this BIG A** contest is easy. Just wake up with Chris & the Crew Wednesday through Friday for your chance to win. Chris & the Crew will tell you the Post Malone Big A** Hour to listen. When you hear a Post Malone song in that hour, caller 94 wins the tickets.

Be listening:

Wednesday (11/20) in the 8 am hour

Thursday (11/21) in the 7 am hour

Friday (11/22) in the 9 am hour

Save our number in your phone... it's 609-243-9778 OR you can tap the call button on the 94.5 PST app.