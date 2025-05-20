It'll be one of the highlights of the weekend as Post Malone and Jelly Roll will perform at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 24.

Yes, the Big A** Stadium Tour hits the home of the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. What a way to spend Memorial Day Weekend in Philly, right?

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time is Post Malone & Jelly Roll's Philadelphia Concert?

The official start time for the show is listed at 6:30 p.m., but of course, we know that the headlining acts will perform with a later start.

We have more insight for what we can expect posted below.

Is There an Opening Act for Post Malone & Jelly Roll in Philly?

Yes, the tour has Chandler Walters and Sierra Ferrell appearing as opening acts on the show.

We think they'll perform and have wrapped up their (relatively quick) sets by no later than 7:30 pm.

What Time Will Jelly Roll Perform in Philadelphia?

Jelly Roll will hit the stage at Citizens Bank Park around 7:35 pm, per our best guesstimates (via industry sources and Setlist.fm).

Of course, don't cut it too close. You don't want to miss ANY of this concert.

READ MORE: Jelly Roll's Setlist for Philly

I'd recommend being in your seat by about 7:25 p.m. if you want to see Jelly Roll. He's expected to perform for about an hour in total.

What Time Will Post Malone Perform in Philadelphia?

Alright, Postie is the headliner for the show!

READ MORE: Post Malone's Setlist for Philly

Post Malone should hit the stage will hit the stage at Citizens Bank Park between 9:00 and 9:05 pm, per our best guesstimates (via industry sources and Setlist.fm).

There's about a half hour break between Jelly Roll's performance Post Malone's set. That means you have 30 minutes to hit the rest room and beer line.

Are Tickets Still Available for Post Malone & Jelly Roll's Philly Concert &

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets?

It looks like tickets are still available for the show. You can click here to check them out on Ticketmaster's website. It looks like tickets start as low as $67 for the show.

Some good seats remain available for the show, by the way.

You can also check resale websites like Stubhub, as well.

Here are a few of those sites:

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Post Malone Concert at Citizens Bank Park? & How Much Does Parking Cost for the Concert at Citizens Bank Park?

We expect parking lots to open in the early afternoon. We'll update this as soon as they have the announced times.

For 2025, parking prices have increased in the stadium complex. Parking is $40 for cars and $80 for oversized vehicles.

Unsure of where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show usually.

There will be increased volume at the complex, however, as Barry Manilow will be performing a sold out show inside the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night as well.

Here's a map posted for you. Lots K, S, V, R and Q are closest to the venue.

Where Can I Tailgate for the Post Malone Concert in Philadelphia?

Yes, tailgating is allowed at Citizens Bank Park, but only in select parking lots.

Tailgating for Philadelphia concerts is typically permitted in lots A-H, M, N, and O.

However, tailgating not usually permitted in some lots (see below).

Tailgating is prohibited in the lots West of Darien Street and North of Pattison. Non-tailgating lots typically open later in the day.

(We're waiting for final confirmation about this report from venue officials).

What Is the Bag Policy at Citizens Bank Park for the Post Malone Concert 2023?

The concert will follow the Major League Baseball guidelines for bags and purses for the show.

Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark.

Only clutch purses (no larger than 5" x 7"), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags, and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park.

Medical bags, tote bags and diaper bags can be no larger than 16" x 16" x 8". Lockers are available if you need to rent one at the venue.

What is the Setlist for the Post Malone & Jelly Philadelphia Concert?

We did some digging and know more about the expected setlists, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here. So we posted them on our site.

Here's what we expect Post Malone's setlist to be. Click here to see it.

Here's what we expect Jelly Roll's setlist to be. Click here to see it.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Citizens Bank Park for the Post Malone & Jelly Roll Concert?

Umbrellas are NOT allowed into the stadium for the show. Click here to view a list of more prohibited items.

Are Portable Phone Charges Allowed in Citizens Bank Park for the Concert?

Yes, you may bring a portable charger into Citizens Bank Park.

Getting to the Post Malone & Jelly Roll Concert at Citizens Bank Park on SEPTA

Getting to the concert will be quite easy on SEPTA.

For fans attending the show, SEPTA's Broad Street Line is a great way to get there. Take the Broad Street Line southbound to the NRG stadium stop and you'll be all set!

Trains will be running before, during, and after the show.

You don't even need a keycard anymore. You can just tap your mobile payment (or credit card) and enter the trains.

You can check timetables for SEPTA trains for both shows by clicking here. But keep in mind they are subject to change as typically happens due to crowd control at the venue.

If you're going to show, have a GREAT TIME!