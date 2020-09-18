President Trump to Ban TikTok From U.S. App Stores

President Trump is fulfilling his promise regarding the ban of the Chinese-owned app TikTok, and the hip-hop community will feel its effects.

According to a report from The New York Times on Friday (Sept. 18), Trump's administration said that they will be banning the video-sharing application from U.S. app stores in the next few weeks, which will prohibit millions of Americans from using the platform.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement this morning, “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The ban on TikTok is expected to go into effect on Nov. 12. However, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, on Sunday (Sept. 20), TikTok users will no longer be able to process future updates for the app.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview today that the only real change on Sunday will be that users "won't have access to improved apps, updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance."

The move to prohibit the app from being used in the United States follows an Aug. 6 executive order by Trump, in which he argued that TikTok as well as WeChat both compromised American users by collecting data that could be obtained by the Chinese government.

The New York Times reported yesterday (Sept. 17) that a Silicon Valley-based software-maker named Oracle is in talks to acquire the app and also take a majority stake in the platform. Thus, a deal could come forth that can potentially ease the Trump administration's security concerns. If TikTok is able to appease the president's apprehensions by Nov. 12, the ban order could be lifted.

Last month, when Trump issued the executive order, he gave TikTok 45 days to obtain a U.S. buyer.

A congressional hearing was also held between the president and a few of techs top CEOs back in July to discuss the security concerns the apps posed on U.S. users.

The TikTok ban would be affecting the rap community as well. In the past, a number of rappers have benefitted from the short-form video-sharing app. Drake's "Nonstop" from his Scorpion album was used in the viral Flip the Switch challenge. Then, there was Megan The Stallion's Savage challenge based on her song "Savage" from her debut album, Suga. The success of the track on TikTok also helped Megan secure a No. 1 once she got Beyoncé on the remix. These are just a couple of rappers, but the list goes on.

Kanye West has even spoken on teaming up with TikTok to create a religious version of the platform that is more suitable for children.

If use of the app is prohibited in the U.S., it'll affect social media users and rappers alike.