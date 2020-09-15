GRIDLOCK ALERT: President Trump Is In Philadelphia This Evening

Be prepared for a tough afternoon rush and evening in Philadelphia as President Trump visits the city tonight. The president is due in Center City from roughly 5 pm to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Inquirer.com reports.

The president will be hosting a town hall event at the National Constitution Center tonight where undecided voters will be able to ask questions. The televised event, which will be hosted by George Stephanopoulos, will air at 9 p.m. on 6 ABC.

Here's what you can expect in terms of road closures:



ROAD CLOSURES:

Rolling road closures will begin along I-95 and I-676 around 4 pm. They can happen at any time as they're associated with the traveling motorcade for the president.

You may also want to avoid driving around Old City tonight. Security measures will shut down streets around the National Constitution Center (located at 525 Arch Street). President Trump is likely to be greeted by both supporters protesters, which may also lead to traffic delays and street closures.

MASS TRANSIT:

Trains on the Market-Frankford Line will bypass the 5th Street Station from 4:30 pm to 7 pm, according to SEPTA. Passengers can board at 2nd & 8th Street instead.

Bus routes including the 17, 33, 38, 44, 47, and 61 will experience detours tonight.

EXTRA SECURITY:

The Philadelphia Police have extra security measures in place for the visit as well.

"While there are no specific threats to Philadelphia, in preparation for possible protest activity and out of an abundance of caution, the department will deploy additional officers throughout the city," a police spokesperson told FOX29 this week.

