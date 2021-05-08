Prince Charles Has Only Seen His Grandson Archie Twice: REPORT

Prince Charles has reportedly only seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby, Archie, twice.

On Friday (May 7), an insider told The Daily Mail that the Prince of Wales has not been physically present in his grandson's life.

“The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born,” a source told the outlet. The insider also claimed that Archie also most likely only met his Cambridge cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, only once.

“In fact, every member of Harry’s family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie after he was born and before the family left the U.K. It’s a very sad situation," the source added.

Archie celebrated his second birthday on May 6. The Royal Family, including Prince Charles, paid tribute to him on social media, but social media users speculated that he snubbed his daughter-in-law Markle by sharing a photo of just him, his son Harry and Archie as an infant.

A report from Us Weekly claimed that “Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big [Oprah Winfrey] interview and won’t let it drop."

Additionally, a royal insider told Page Six that Harry could not speak with Charles or William without a witness present while in town for Prince Philip's funeral, as they were nervous that "a twisted account might leak out from Harry’s camp."