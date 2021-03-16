Prince Harry Has Finally Spoken to William and Charles, But Things Aren’t Going Well

Gayle King spilled some hot English breakfast tea about the Royal Family this morning.

On Tuesday (March 16), King revealed to CBS This Morning that Prince Harry has spoken to his brother William and dad Prince Charles for the first time since the bombshell interview with Oprah aired last Sunday (March 7).

"Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," King shared.

Unfortunately, it seems like the trio's initial talk didn't go so well.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," King added. "But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

King, who is a close friend of both Oprah and Meghan Markle, also shared that no one from the Royal Family has talked to Markle yet, and that despite the step forward in communication, things are still incredibly strained.

"I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still,” she added.

"I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family."

During the couple's tell-all broadcast with Oprah, Harry accused the Royal Family of racism. Meghan also revealed that we was denied help when she reached out when she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because [my father Charles has] been through something similar," Harry said in the sit-down interview. "He knows what pain is like. And Archie's his grandson."

"Of course, I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship," he added.

On Friday (March 12), William responded to the racism claims, telling a reporter, "We are very much not a racist family."