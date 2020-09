It's officially pumpkin picking season. Your news feed will now be full of pictures of people going pumpkin and apple picking for the next month. I am not a hater, we're going pumpkin picking next weekend. So if you're planning on going with your family, I've got suggestions for ones in Burlington, Mercer and Middlesex counties thanks to Athena on NJMOM.com. All of the ones listed are open as of this weekend.