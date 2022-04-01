RECALL: Peanut butter sold in NJ may contain metal fragments

The FDA has announced a recall of Skippy Peanut Butter due to potential metal contamination.

The company voluntarily recalled 161,692 total pounds of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

Products were sold in New Jersey and New York.

In the recall notice, the FDA says there is a possibility "a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment."

The following products are effected by the recall:

If a consumer has any of these products, the FDA says you should return it to your retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.comExternal

