‘Red Notice’ Teaser: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Netflix has made some big movies over the last few years, but Red Notice supposedly tops them all, at least in the budget department. It stars three A-list talents — Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — who all commanded massive paychecks before shooting any of the film’s elaborate effects and action sequences. (Reports online claim the budget is somewhere in the $160-$200 million range.)

So what does all that money buy you? A fun-looking thriller with three extremely good looking people all chasing each other around the globe. Johnson is an FBI profiler who reluctantly partners with an art thief (played by Reynolds) to capture another art thief, (Gadot, duh). The trailer promises a lot of action (and a surprising amount of explosions for a film about art heists, who knew old paintings were so flammable?) along with plenty of flirty banter between the three leads. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official teaser:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world���s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

Red Notice premieres on Netflix on November 12.