Dwayne Johnson’s 2022 will see him play two different DC Comics heroes in two different Warner Bros movies in a single year, which I think might be a record. In live-action, Johnson plays the title role in Black Adam, a character with the same powers as Shazam, but a whole lot darker and meaner about it. He’s also voicing Krypto, Superman’s faithful hound, in the animated feature DC League of Super-Pets.

The premise of the film is that the Justice League gets kidnapped by Lex Luthor (Marc Maron!) and it’s up to Krypto to assemble a team of other super-powered animals to rescue them. Their ranks include Ace (Kevin Hart) the hound, PB (Vanessa Bayer) the pig, Merton (Natasha Lyonne) the turtle, and Chip (Diego Luna) the squirrel. What follows is basically Zack Snyder’s Justice League but for kids, with a lot less swearing and brutal, punishing violence. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled to open in theaters on May 20, 2022. Black Adam follows on July 29. Maybe Krypto can make a cameo in that one and Black Adam can look at him quizzically as he speaks in a very familiar voice.

The 12 Worst Continuity Errors In Popular Movies Just because a movie is a classic doesn’t mean it can’t have a couple mistakes in it — and here is the proof.