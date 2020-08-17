Reese Witherspoon Producing Country Talent Search Show

A new, country-focused talent search show is coming to Apple streaming services. There's some star power behind it, too: Reese Witherspoon is an executive producer on the project.

Dubbed My Kind of Country, the new show "will feature a global search for country music talent," per Variety. The series will also include documentary-style footage, sharing producers' efforts to find "unconventional and extraordinary" stars.

In addition to Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Cynthia Stockhammer are executive producing the show via Hello Sunshine, the production company that Witherspoon co-founded in 2016. Sandbox Entertainment president and CEO Jason Owen, The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars showrunner Izzie Pick, Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher are also executive producers. Adam Blackstock is My Kind of Country's musical director.

My Kind of Country — which will be available for streaming via Apple TV — is one of three Hello Sunshine projects currently with Apple TV. One of the others, The Morning Show, recently earned eight Emmy Awards nominations.

Witherspoon, the award-winning actor and star of hit movies including Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, was raised in Nashville. She owns a boutique, Draper James, in the city's 12 South neighborhood.