A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks.

Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).

The news comes after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in September 2022. As part of that process, the chain has already closed about a dozen theaters, Insider.com reports.

Now that same website reports that the movie theater chain has filed paperwork in bankruptcy court revealing plans to close an additional 39 theaters nationwide — possibly as early as February 15, 2023, as part of their debt reduction process.

With more than 500 theaters across the United States, Regal Cinemas is the second-largest theater chain in the country (behind only AMC).

The closure of the Doylestown theater, however, isn’t even the only closure in our area. That same report says they’ll close the Oaks Stadium 24 theater as well. That’s located, of course, in Oaks, PA. That’s in Montgomery County — just past King of Prussia.

New Jersey’s theaters won’t be spared this time around, by the way. These are the New Jersey theaters that Regal Cinemas is expected to close, according to Insider.com’s report:

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 (Mays Landing, NJ)

Pohatcong Stadium 12 (Phillipsburg, NJ)

For moviegoers affected by the Doylestown closing, if they're looking for the big cinema experience the closest theater in the area will now be the Regal Warrington Crossing in Warrington, Pa.

County Theater located on East State Street remains open as well, as the area's nonprofit arthouse theater.

We've reached out to Cineworld and Regal for additional comments on the news, but they did not immediately reply to our email.