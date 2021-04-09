Remember The Vaccine is a Personal Choice for Many

At this point in time, everything you see on tv and read online is somehow related to the COVID-19 vaccination. You can't go a day without reading at least one headline that has the word "vaccination” in it.

I've heard many people say that it's getting a little overwhelming having to hear so much about the vaccination. Let’s be honest, we can all somewhat agree with that. Others have even said that it's being pressured on us a little too much.

What if in the future you are affected by the COVID-19 vaccine in the ways that you never expected? Many people probably fear not being able to have kids one day. Having fertility issues and having a hard time getting pregnant has to be everyone's biggest nightmare. If you were to Google, "Can the covid-19 vaccine cause infertility" part of the answer says "There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems." This is just my opinion but the word CURRENTLY would scare me if I was someone who was trying to get pregnant.

One other thing that I believe may start making people a little more upset is that many news outlets are saying that travel executives are making it known that travelers will be required to have vaccination cards showing proof that they have been vaccinated to be able to fly. That is a little much if you ask me.

We all want to be free of any illness but does everyone really want to take the shot? Maybe instead of just requiring a vaccination card places should give the option to give a negative test result in place of the vaccination card.

Everyone has a right to their own opinion, especially when it comes to their own individual health. Just make sure to always do your research before making any health-related decisions.