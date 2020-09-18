Research Shows That Speaking English Can Spread COVID-19

This whole COVID-19 stuff is just getting more and more interesting as the days go by. The language that is used the most in the United States of America can possibly be causing more cases of the coronavirus. It has been recently shared by Forbes.com that individuals that speak the English language are spreading more germs that can cause the coronavirus to spread more.

We didn't believe it when we first read it either. This sounds like a joke but research was actually done that showed that when you are speaking the English language you release these things called aspirated consonants. According to Forbes.com, when speaking in English you release more saliva and particles in the air that can cause the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the perfect time to use the phrase, "Say it, don't spray it."

Do you believe that these COVID-19 researches and studies are getting a little out of hand? I would say it is.

If you really think about it, your children have English speaking teachers so if the teacher spits a lot while giving a lecture they will be releasing all of these aspirated consonants that can possibly contain the coronavirus. I guess virtual learning is not a bad option after all. If you know any loud talkers you are going to have to tell them to tone it down a little to not spread the virus just in case they're infected.

I've seen it on TikTok a lot where people complain that the parents never taught them their native language. Now, this is going to be an even bigger reason to complain.