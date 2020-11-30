You’ll Need a Reservation to View the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

If you want to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City and take a photo... you'll need a reservation.

Thanksgiving this year was a little different for many families and Christmas will probably be different as well. This whole COVID-19 has changed the holidays in many different ways. One of the things that have changed is the accessibility to the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

According to New York Post, the mayor of the city has decided that if you want to see that Rockefeller Christmas tree you will need to get a ticket. These decisions were made to prevent the big crowds from gathering around the Rockefeller Christmas tree all at once, amid the COVID-19 pandemic

New York Post reported that Mayor De Blasio said, “If you get a ticket, great, go see it.” That sounds reasonable, right? It gives families something to do, especially when the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree is such a big deal.

The positive side of this whole "reservation system" to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is that you will FINALLY be able to get a good picture of you and your family in front of the Christmas tree without having someone walk in front of the camera.

We learned from the New York Post that only "groups of no more than four at a time will be able to go up and view the tree. It’s a timed, socially distanced approach.” You'll have 5 minutes to enjoy the sights of the holiday season.

Click here to view more details and make your reservation to see the tree.

The tree will be lit on Wednesday, December 2nd at 8 pm and it will be televised on NBC at 8 pm, by the way. Fans will not be permitted at the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.