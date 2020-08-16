Rihanna had the best reaction to her viral TikTok look-alike.

On Saturday (August 15), the pop star commented on an image of the TikTok look-alike shared by The Shade Room on Instagram. (The post included a video by TikTok user @Poliakov71, in which she impersonates Rihanna.)

"Where the album sis? #R9," Ri-Ri commented, referencing fans' near-constant stream of questions regarding updates about the artist's upcoming ninth studio album.

See the Instagram post, below.

Priscila Beatrice, the woman seen in the video, boasts more than 700,000 followers on TikTok and 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Beatrice, who primarily shares makeup videos on her social media accounts, was thrilled that Rihanna saw her video. "I still can't believe it," she wrote on Instagram. "The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented!!!!"

"Do you know what I'm feeling right now???" she added. "I can't stop crying with emotion!!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful!!!!!"

See more of her videos, below.