Rite Aid In Bensalem Offering Free COVID-19 Test Starting Friday

Not so long ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and when I got my results my heart dropped. Thankfully, my family and I all got through it just fine. But when it came to having to test multiple times for COVID-19 I started to panic, wondering, "Will my health insurance cover this every single time?" I also thought, "Do I have to pay for some of this?" That is one thing everyone worries about especially during tough times that so many people have lost their jobs.

The good thing is that there are some COVID-19 locations that offer free testing.

We learned from Patch.com that in Bensalem there will be a Rite Aid that will be offering a free COVID-19 test. That is great. You don't have to worry about anything coming out of your pocket. The free testing will begin on Friday, according to Patch.com.

It was mentioned on Patch.com that the Rite Aid that is offering free testing for the coronavirus is a drive-thru testing site. This Rite Aid location is at 1860 Brownsville Rd., Trevose, and will be operating Monday through Friday from 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

We all know that some COVID-19 testing locations have made some very strict rules that if you are not experiencing any symptoms you can't get a test which makes it tough for people that just want to get a test to have peace of mind. The Bensalem Rite Aid has made it known that they are giving free COVID-19 test to anyone even if they are not experiencing symptoms, according to Patch.com.

It was stated on Patch.com that if you would like to get a free COVID-19 test you must register on the Rite Aid website.