It was just announced that River Fest will be back at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark for 2023.

When is River Fest 2023?

Save the date. It will be happening on Saturday, September 23rd from noon - 5pm.

Not only is it River Fest 2023, it's also the 8th Annual Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship.

Get our free mobile app

What's there to do at River Fest 2023?

It's always a good time. Don't miss all the family fun. There will be live music from local bands, games for all ages, craft beer and food, of course including Case's Pork Roll and other menu items inspired by one of New Jersey's favorite foods.

This was from last year...take a look at what was created.

Case's Pork Roll Eating Competition

Some of the world's most competitive eaters will be there for the Case's Pork Roll Eating Competition. How much can they eat in 10 minutes? You'll have to wait and see. It's always fun to watch. I honestly don't know how they do it.

Joey Chestnut, reigning champ of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has competed in previous years. No word yet if he'll be there or not.

Did you know Case's Pork Roll originated in Trenton, NJ? Yup. So, it's only fitting that it's the "star" of the day.

Tickets for River Fest 2023

General Admission only costs $5. You can get your tickets by clicking here.

For $20 you can get your admission ticket and a commemorative t-shirt. Click here to buy that package. The t-shirt would be a great souvenir of the day.

The Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton, NJ.

See you there.