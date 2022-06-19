ROBBINSVILLE — A plant that manufactures frozen dumplings, noodles, and wontons for two retail brands has been slapped with 36 federal citations and more than $368,000 in proposed fines following a contractor's death at the facility late last year.

The December 2021 fatality at CJ TMI Manufacturing LLC, which supplies the food items to Twin Marquis and Chef One, occurred when the worker fell 11 feet from a scissor lift while attempting to replace a freezer drain, according to a release Wednesday from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA found that the company did not inspect the lift, which an investigation revealed had a damaged and inoperable snap hook on its safety chain, before the work began.

The federal agency said it had placed CJ TMI in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program. The identity of the contractor was not disclosed in the release.

OSHA's investigation uncovered numerous other alleged worker hazards and injuries, including:

Lacerations or amputations from unguarded or inadequately guarded machinery

Caustic chemical burns prompted by inaccessible shower or eyewash stations

Forklift strikes caused by untrained employees

Accumulations of "combustible flour dust" on various equipment and surfaces, causing an explosion hazard

Unspecified electrical shock hazards

CJ TMI has 15 days to comply, request a conference with OSHA, or contest its findings.

An email message left with Twin Marquis went unreturned Thursday afternoon.

