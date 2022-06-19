Sephora expands into 3 more Kohl’s stores in NJ

There’s nothing more convenient than being able to shop for multiple necessities all at the same store.

A one-stop shop actually encourages us to go out and spend money.

When Kohl’s announced their partnership with Sephora a few years ago, many New Jerseyans were eager to find out when they would be able to shop their beauty products at their local Kohl’s.

Hyram Yarbro Celebrates Launch Of Selfless By Hyram Skincare At Sephora In New York City Getty Images for Selfless by Hyr loading...

The Sephora shops have been popping up at a fast pace and three more of them just joined the other 38 shops in New Jersey with seven others not far behind.

The Kohl’s on Route 37 in Toms River, Route 18 in East Brunswick, and Park Drive in Newton all opened their Sephora doors on June 10.

And just two weeks before that, one opened on Route 35 in Holmdel.

Sephora at Kohl's (Kristen Accardi) Sephora at Kohl's (Kristen Accardi) loading...

I do the majority of my makeup shopping at Sephora and being that Kohl’s is a closer drive than the mall, I am all for all of the Kohl’s locations to have a Sephora inside.

And just like Kohl’s, Target is also opening mini beauty shops inside their locations.

Ulta Beauty at Target launched last August and although not every Target in New Jersey has opened their shop-in-shop yet, I encourage you to seek one out if you get your beauty products there because you can use your Target rewards program (Target Circle) on your Ulta products for a discount.

Beauty Battle AP loading...

If you’re worried about your favorite beauty product not being available at your local Kohl’s Sephora, they are actually very well stocked.

They carry brands like NARs, Kiehl’s, Olaplex, Kat Von D, Clinique, Sephora Collection, and more.

Jackie Cruz Launches Kat Von D Beauty Go Big Or Go Home Mascara With A Personal Appearance At Sephora Getty Images for Kat Von D Beaut loading...

These seven Kohl’s locations will be opening their own Sephora very soon:

Route 541 in Westampton

Route 10 in Ledgewood

Route 202 in Flemington

Route 70 in Marlton

Stelton Road in South Plainfield

Route 10 in Morris Plains

Bridgeton Pike in Mantua

If you’re not sure if Sephora is inside your local Kohl’s, here is to list:

2133 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - Cherry Hill Kohl's - Cherry Hill loading...

14 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ

Kohl's - Clifton loading...

333 State Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - East Brunswick loading...

315 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ

Kohl's - Hillsborough loading...

2145 State Route 35, Holmdel, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - Holmdel loading...

4799 US Highway 9, Howell, NJ

Kohl's - Howell loading...

205 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - Manahawkin Kohl's - Manahawkin loading...

110 Consumer Sq, Mays Landing, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - Mays Landing Kohl's - Mays Landing loading...

800 State Route 35, Middletown, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - Middletown Kohl's - Middletown loading...

11 N Park Dr, Newton, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - Newton Kohl's - Newton loading...

165 NJ-4 East, Paramus, NJ

Kohl's - Paramus Kohl's - Paramus loading...

1300 State Rt 17, Ramsey, NJ

Kohl's - Ramsey Kohl's - Ramsey loading...

3 Mill Creek Dr, Secaucus, NJ

Kohl's - Secaucus Kohl's - Secaucus loading...

1 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ (NEW)

Kohl's - Toms River loading...

460 Marketplace Blvd, Trenton, NJ

Kohl's - Trenton Kohl's - Trenton loading...

5851 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ

Kohl's - Turnersville Kohl's - Turnersville loading...

1701 US Highway 22 Ste 12, Watchung, NJ

Kohl's - Watchung Kohl's - Watchung loading...

1800 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ

Kohl's - Wayne Kohl's - Wayne loading...

1710 US Highway 46, Woodland Park, NJ

Kohl's - Woodland Park Kohl's - Woodland Park loading...

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.