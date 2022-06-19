Sephora expands into 3 more Kohl’s stores in NJ
There’s nothing more convenient than being able to shop for multiple necessities all at the same store.
A one-stop shop actually encourages us to go out and spend money.
When Kohl’s announced their partnership with Sephora a few years ago, many New Jerseyans were eager to find out when they would be able to shop their beauty products at their local Kohl’s.
The Sephora shops have been popping up at a fast pace and three more of them just joined the other 38 shops in New Jersey with seven others not far behind.
The Kohl’s on Route 37 in Toms River, Route 18 in East Brunswick, and Park Drive in Newton all opened their Sephora doors on June 10.
And just two weeks before that, one opened on Route 35 in Holmdel.
I do the majority of my makeup shopping at Sephora and being that Kohl’s is a closer drive than the mall, I am all for all of the Kohl’s locations to have a Sephora inside.
And just like Kohl’s, Target is also opening mini beauty shops inside their locations.
Ulta Beauty at Target launched last August and although not every Target in New Jersey has opened their shop-in-shop yet, I encourage you to seek one out if you get your beauty products there because you can use your Target rewards program (Target Circle) on your Ulta products for a discount.
If you’re worried about your favorite beauty product not being available at your local Kohl’s Sephora, they are actually very well stocked.
They carry brands like NARs, Kiehl’s, Olaplex, Kat Von D, Clinique, Sephora Collection, and more.
These seven Kohl’s locations will be opening their own Sephora very soon:
- Route 541 in Westampton
- Route 10 in Ledgewood
- Route 202 in Flemington
- Route 70 in Marlton
- Stelton Road in South Plainfield
- Route 10 in Morris Plains
- Bridgeton Pike in Mantua
If you’re not sure if Sephora is inside your local Kohl’s, here is to list:
2133 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ (NEW)
14 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ
333 State Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ (NEW)
315 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ
2145 State Route 35, Holmdel, NJ (NEW)
4799 US Highway 9, Howell, NJ
205 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ (NEW)
110 Consumer Sq, Mays Landing, NJ (NEW)
800 State Route 35, Middletown, NJ (NEW)
11 N Park Dr, Newton, NJ (NEW)
165 NJ-4 East, Paramus, NJ
1300 State Rt 17, Ramsey, NJ
3 Mill Creek Dr, Secaucus, NJ
1 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ (NEW)
460 Marketplace Blvd, Trenton, NJ
5851 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ
1701 US Highway 22 Ste 12, Watchung, NJ
1800 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ
1710 US Highway 46, Woodland Park, NJ
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.