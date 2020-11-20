Freddy’s not dead after all.

The cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things is getting a major addition for its upcoming fourth season, with Robert Englund — best known to generations of horror fans as the man who embodied Freddy Krueger — joining the cast.

It’s a match made in heaven (or at least a spooky boiler room) for Englund and Stranger Things, which takes all of its cues from sci-fi and horror movies and television of the 1980s — like the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise that pumped out seven movies from 1984 to 1994, all with Englund as the notorious child killer turned vengeful ghost Freddy Krueger.

Obviously, Englund won’t be playing Freddy on Stranger Things. According to Entertainment Weekly, his character is “Victor Creel, described as ‘a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.” For a guy like Englund with a ton of horror movie experience, it doesn’t sound like too much of a stretch.

The other new additions to the Stranger Things cast include Twilight’s Jamie Campbell Bower, Game of Thrones’ Tom Wlaschiha, Westworld’s Sherman Augustus, and The Goldbergs’ Mason Dye. Given the show’s subject matter, though, Englund is far and away the biggest name in the bunch. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the world of Hawkins and its spooky surroundings.

Following a brief pause in filming because of the coronavirus pandemic, production on Stranger Things 4 is back underway. At present, the new season does not have an official premiere date.