This could be your moment in the spotlight. Netflix is looking to cast a bunch of New Jersey residents as extras for an upcoming movie shoot in the Garden State, according to Silive.com.

New Netflix movie AIG being filmed in New Jersey this spring

The movie's called "AIG" and if you're one of the lucky ones to get a job as an extra, you could be playing an FBI agent, a Secret Service Agent, a DJ, or a guest at a upscale party. The new project is shooting this month (April) in Red Bank and Jersey City.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Robbinsville named "Film Ready" communities

Locals will get paid to be extras in the movie

This isn't a volunteer gig. You'd be getting paid for your work, which doesn't seem that hard. You could earn $224 for each day you work. If you get cast as the DJ, you get paid a little more, $260 per 8 hour day. Plus, you'd get a $50 "bump" if you bring along a laptop and headphones. The DJ will be filming a party scene on a rooftop bar in Jersey City on April 2.

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Extras will need to be available in April, May and June to film

You'll need to commit to 15 days in April and May if you are cast as the Secret Service Agent. If you have law enforcement or military experience, that's a plus. That role pays $234 for an 8-hour workday. If you're cast as one of the FBI agents, you'll be needed in April, May, and June, and once again, it would help if you have law enforcement experience.

READ MORE: Netflix shut down major Mercer County road for movie shoot

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If you're cast as one of the "chic party guests," you'll earn $224 a day. No experience is needed. The party guest characters will be musicians, celebrities, or politicians. Those party scenes will be filmed in Red Bank.

No word on the plot of the movie or who is in the cast, but if you're interested, it seems like it would be a really cool experience. For more information, click here.

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