‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Denies Threatening Jen Harley Following Arrest for Alleged Domestic Dispute

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has denied using a knife against his girlfriend Jen Harley following their domestic dispute.

On Friday (October 4), the Jersey Shore star was arrested after he allegedly assaulted Harley and chased after her with a knife in his hands. According to a TMZ report, the on-again-off-again couple began fighting at around 2:30 a.m. at their rental Airbnb in Los Angeles before the argument escalated into physical violence.

The outlet reports Ortiz-Magro then locked himself and his daughter, Ariana Sky, in the house, which resulted in the police breaking down the door and using a taser on him before arresting him on kidnapping charges.

He was later released from jail after being held on $100,000 bail.

Now, Ortiz-Magro says he did not threaten Harley with a knife before his arrest. Sources tell TMZ he "only confronted Jen because he was afraid she was trying to take their daughter away."

The outlet also notes that surveillance footage from a neighbor's house seems to support his claims even though it's unclear why Harley ran out with their one-year-old daughter in the first place. Harley reportedly told the police the reality star slapped and punched her after doing a considerable amount of coke.

It's unclear who's telling the truth, but the pair have a long and concerning history of violent confrontations. Who can forget when Harley dragged Ortiz-Margo with her car? Or their New Year's Eve debacle?

But despite the ups and downs, the two keep getting back together. In fact, just hours before Ortiz-Magro's arrest, he told Us Weekly his relationship with Harley isn't as "toxic" as people think.

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he said. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”