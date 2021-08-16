According to multiple sources, Ronnie has been fired from Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

MTV has not officially released a statement, but we are hearing the next season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has started filming and Ronnie is not apart of the cast.

In fact, The Sun was the first to report that Ronnie's fiancee Saffire Matos posted photos of the couple enjoying a spa day earlier this week. She captained it "spa days and self care."

Of course, this taking place as the show just began filming another season.

“The cast started filming a little here and there two weeks ago, but now they are all filming full force, sans Ron," a source tells OK! Magazine.

Ronnie currently is facing some legal troubles. He was arrested in April for a domestic violence charge, and he apparently failed to appear at a hearing in July, OK! reports.

I remember when Jersey Shore first started filming and people were appalled at Ronnie's behavior even in Season One. He was a loose cannon and was not a stranger to violence. I remember the fist fight he got into when a guy was taunting him on the boardwalk.

Of course, in recent years some towns haven't wanted the show to film in their community beause of the ruckus that comes with it.

Jersey Shore took a break in 2012 and began filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2018. While on the break from filming, Ronnie found himself in some trouble with the law that involved his baby mama Jenn Harley.

Maybe producers will bring him back? Maybe this is just a rumor? Or maybe this is the end for Ronnie's as far as MTV and Jersey Shore is concerned. Only time will tell.