Ronnie from Jersey Shore Arrested…Again

Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, has been arrested again, according to TMZ. He just can't seem to stay out of trouble.

This time the charge is felony domestic violence. He's behind bars out in Los Angeles since the incident this afternoon (Thursday, April 22nd). I know what you're thinking. I was thinking the same thing...that Ronnie and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Jenn Harley, were at it again, but, no, it wasn't her. Believe it or not, the incident did not involve Harley. Hmmm, I wonder who he was with.

Harley was in Vegas at the time of his arrest. Ortiz-Magro was in Los Angeles, taking care of his daughter with Harley. Needless to say, he's not taking care of the baby anymore. The child is fine and with Ronnie's brother, until Harley can get from Vegas to Los Angeles to pick her up.

I can tell you who else it definitely was not..his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Giancola, former star of Jersey Shore (and how they met). Sammi's busy opening a clothing boutique on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk. Read more on that by clicking here.

This new domestic violence charge is really bad news for Ronnie, who's still on probation, as part of his plea deal from last year's domestic violence case, that did involve Harley. Yikes. Ronnie, you need some help.

So, now what? Ronnie's attorney, Scott Leemon, was quoted in the article saying, "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

I'll keep you posted.