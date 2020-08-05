Rutgers Announces 2020 Football Schedule

Last week, we reported that 15 members of the Rutgers football team had tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Then just yesterday in a story posted on nj1015.com, sources were saying that dozens of players and several staff members at Rutgers had tested positive.

Now, amid all of that, Rutgers, along with the entire Big Ten Conference, released its 2020 football schedule. (Although shortly after the release, student-athletes from the conference published a letter on theplayerstribune.com expressing their concerns about playing).

If the season does happen, the Scarlet Knights are scheduled to play its first game exactly one month from today, Sept. 5, at home (with no fans in attendance) versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Rutgers will play 5 consecutive weeks until getting a Saturday off on Oct. 10.

The Big Ten Conference made the decision to only schedule in-conference games. Rutgers' home schedule includes games against Michigan (Sept. 26), Penn State (Oct. 3), Indiana (Oct. 31), and Illinois (Nov. 7).

The Knights will travel to play Ohio State (Sept. 12), Maryland (Sept. 19), Purdue (Oct. 17), Michigan State (Oct. 24), and Wisconsin (Nov. 21).

In the aforementioned letter published on theplayerstribune.com, representatives for over 1,000 Big Ten football players said, "While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas."

The letter on theplayerstribune.com also included a proposal that is meant to "protect the well-being" of all athletes. You can read the entire letter here.