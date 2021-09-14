Win a “Get Your Jersey On” Prize Pack From Rutgers & 94.5 PST’s Weekend Top 20 Countdown
94.5 PST's Weekend Top 20 Countdown with EeE has your chance to win a "Get Your Jersey On" Prize Pack from Rutgers Football.
It's the perfect way to celebrate the weekend this fall. Enter to win below. EeE will pick a winner for a prize pack every weekend during 94.5 PST's Weekend Top 20 Countdown (Saturday morning at 10 am).
Get our free mobile app
Thanks to our sponsor: Rutgers Football. Be Loud, Be Proud & Wear Red!
Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.
94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. One prize pack to be awarded each week (September 18 through October 9, 2021).
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.