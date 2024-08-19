Be careful the next time you go to the grocery store in New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

There’s a major recall right now on a major product that I’m sure is sitting in your refrigerator right now.

For a while now this simple produce product has been affecting hundreds of people across the country and even sending a percentage of those affected to the hospital.

The CDC has been warning Americans that cucumbers were contaminated with Salmonella and are making people extremely sick across the country.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is usually transmitted to humans by eating food that has been contaminated with animal feces.

According to MN Dept. of Health, there are about 40,000 cases of salmonellosis reported yearly in the United States.

What Are The Symptoms of Salmonella?

People affected by Salmonella may experience diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, chills or headaches.

The CDC reports that symptoms usually start within 6 hours to 6 days of being infected and can last for about 4 to 7 days.

Just about 500 Americans have reported experiencing symptoms of Salmonella after eating cucumbers and about ¼ of the people affected were hospitalized.

“Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory data show that cucumbers were contaminated with Salmonella and made people sick. Testing identified the Salmonella Braenderup strain in untreated canal water used by a grower in Florida.” -CDC.com

31 states out of the 50 have had people affected by Salmonella from eating some of these contaminated cucumbers.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania happen to be 2 of the 31 states where people were affected.

The CDC states that these cucumbers have been removed from shelves and are no longer in season.

Everyone should be safe, but make sure to use caution!

