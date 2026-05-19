There are plenty of "coming soon" signs all around Quaker Bridge Mall on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township. Have you noticed? There are a few new stores that have just opened too, including one very trendy toy and collectibles store.

Pop Mart

Ok, I won't make you wait. The super-trendy toy store that is opening soon is Pop Mart. Here's how it's described on the mall website: "As a rising global force in pop culture and entertainment, Pop Mart offers collectible art toys, blind boxes, and limited-edition designs, bringing creativity and surprise to every visit." There used to be a Pop Mart vending machine in the mall, but now there's an entire store. It's located on the lower level near Center Court.

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Asian Bento Café

Coming soon to the first level, near the mall entrance, and across from Cell Axs phone repair, is Asian Bento Café. It's "Where Chinese food meets teriyaki." You'll order at the counter.

Dollarazzle

Dollarazzle is now open. This is a great place to get what you need and save money. The mall website says, "Your one-stop shop for everyday essentials at unbeatable prices. Dollarazzle offers a wide variety of products including snacks, candy, household items, cleaning supplies, party goods, seasonal décor, and more - all at budget-friendly prices." It's on the upper level of the mall, next to Pac Sun.

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Magic Playground

Magic Playground is coming soon to the upper level. It's a children's play area.

Mr. Suits

Mr. Suits is coming soon to the lower level. It's luxury menswear. From the mall website: "Mr. Suits at Quaker Bridge Mall offers a refined luxury menswear experience inspired by European craftsmanship. Featuring premium collections sourced from Italy, the UK, and Turkey, along with made-to-measure tailoring and handcrafted dress shoes, we provide modern gentlemen with timeless style, exceptional quality, and a personalized approach to dressing well."

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Shimmer & Co. Bling Boutique

Shimmer & Co. Bling Boutique is a, "Black woman-owned brand specializing in over-the-top, out-of-the-box custom rhinestone apparel." It just opened on the lower level near Sephora.

Surreality

Surreality is now open. It's a cool, virtual-reality gaming experience.

The Belt

The Belt is coming soon to the food court on the upper level. You may be familiar with the sandwich shop. It has another location in Newtown, PA. Think old-school deli meets modern comfort food. You'll order at the counter and grab a seat in the food court.

The Reading Glass Books

The Reading Glass Books is coming soon to the upper level. It's "a veteran-owned bookstore that is proud to represent indie authors from all over the world and feature their books on our shelves."

Malls took a hit during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, as shoppers' habits moved away from physical stores to online. Although, there seems to be a resurgence of mall shoppers lately. I still do love walking the mall from time to time.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ.