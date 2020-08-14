Recall On Frozen Shrimp Sold At Costco And BJ’s Wholesale

If you have recently purchased frozen shrimp from either Costco or BJ's Wholesale Club do not eat the shrimp. NBC 10 reported that there has been a notice sent out that recalled frozen shrimp at these wholesale stores.

According to NBC 10, this is the list of shrimps that have been recalled:

Aqua Star Reserve

Censea

Fresh Market

Kirkland

Tops

Unistar

Wellsley Farms

We learned that these shrimp come in 1-pound bags, 1.5-pound, and also 2-pound bags. NBC 10 stated that these shrimp have been recalled all over the country because they may contain salmonella contamination.

The interesting thing about all of this is that it seems like a lot of this shrimp was distributed this year between February to mid-May. So did we eat it already? This is confusing.

The good thing is that even if you ate the shrimp you probably didn't get sick from it. NBC10 also mentioned that the Food and Drug Administration has not reported any illnesses from the recall on the frozen shrimp.

This pretty much included most of the shrimp types; tail on and off, pre-cooked, peeled and deveined.

If you've recently purchased any shrimp from Costco or BJ's Wholesale Club you are being asked to return it to avoid any illnesses. NBC 10 stated that you should be able to get a full refund on your purchase of the frozen shrimp.

Things are already rough with trying to stay healthy during a pandemic so really no one has time to be dealing with these food recalls.