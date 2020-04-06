Sam Adams Wants to Help Restaurant Workers Around The Country

Credit: Youtube

I worked in restaurants for years and I absolutely loved it. I met a lot of great people and It was really good money. Unfortunately, unlike a salary based job, if you don't work, you don't make money and since restaurants have been closed all over the country, restaurant workers have been severely effected. Boston based beer company Samuel Adams wants to help.

According to their Twitter page, and Wavy.com, Sam Adams also partnering with The Greg Hill Foundation, set up the Restaurant Strong Fund where they are trying to help out those who are not working right now due to COVID-19.

If you're a restaurant worker and want to apply, you have to fill out an application on their website, in order to possibly receive money from them. They're getting thousands of dollars from donors. They are accepting applications until April 24th. If you're not in the restaurant business and still want to help those who are suffering in your state, or another state you can do that by clicking here.