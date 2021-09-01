On November 19, 2002, Erik Van Ness lost his long battle with cystic fibrosis. With Erik’s passing, the radio industry lost one of the most creative individuals to ever occupy a production studio.

In Erik’s memory, Townsquare Media Trenton – NJ 101.5 (WKXW-FM) and 94.5 PST (WPST-FM) are proud to present this memorial scholarship in the hope of fostering the kind of creativity and passion he inspired in us. The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, will be awarded to a New Jersey resident enrolled in an accredited college or university and majoring in broadcast production or related courses. Related courses include broadcast journalism, audio production, and film/video production. Eligibility is at the sole discretion of the judges.

Applications will be judged on overall creativity, originality, production values, and impact to the listener.

The deadline for submitting application forms and supporting materials is Dec. 1, 2021. A panel of broadcasters will review all applications. The most qualified applicant will be notified in early December of his or her award.

To apply, students should complete this application (Downloadable PDF).

In addition to the application, applicants should submit the following:

1. A brief statement explaining their interest in broadcasting, how they expect to develop this interest and experience they have had so far in this field in high school, college or professionally.

2. A brief biography.

3. A letter of recommendation from a person qualified to judge their performance and/or aptitude for a career in broadcasting.

4. A short note from their instructor or advisor evaluating their overall academic ability.

5. Some representative sample (via a flashdrive/USB, video, link, mp3 attachment, or written) of their work in the field for evaluation by the judges.

Completed application materials can be submitted via mail or email:

Mail Application Forms To:

Townsquare Media – NJ 101.5

Attention: Annette Petriccione – News Director

109 Walters Ave.

Ewing, NJ 08638

Or email Application Forms To:

annette.petriccione@townsquaremedia.com