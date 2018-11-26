See A Preview Of Comcast’s Holiday Spectacular In Philadelphia

Now through January 1st, you can see Comcast's Holiday Spectacular in the lobby of the Comcast Center in Philadelphia for free.

According to Philly Voice, the festive show is quick with a running time of 15-minutes, but it's jammed packed with carolers, performances from the Pennsylvania Ballet, animated penguins, music and more.

It's all displayed on the Comcast Experience video wall, which is very impressive.

I saw on Visit Philadelphia that the wall is described as a 2,000-square-foot HD video screen that's the largest LED screen in the world.

You can see a preview below:

The show plays on the hour starting between 10 am and 8 pm every day. Just note: there is no show at 5 pm on weekdays.

It's definitely something you should see if you're in the area or visiting Philly this time of year. In the clip below, it looks like they somehow made it snow inside the Comcast Center.

After the show, you can take a picture with Santa on Saturdays and Sundays. You can even take a picture with The Grinch in his snow globe.

In fact, you can find The Grinch being grumpy and ready to take a picture in the Comcast Center's plaza.