After many people complained and shared their frustration over Charlie Brown not airing this holiday season on public TV, it seems like the people have been heard.

According to Variety, Charlie Brown’s famous “Peanuts” holiday specials will be airing on PBS and PBS Kids.

Originally, Apple, who owns the rights to the series, revealed that the holiday specials (“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”) were only going to air on Apple TV streaming services. While contractually it makes sense, it wasn't popular.

In fact, A Mercer County resident, Michael Nebbia, created a petition to get Charlie Brown's holiday specials back on public TV. Nebbia was extremely shocked with all of the love he received when his petition got close to 300,000 signatures to "Bring the Peanuts specials back to broadcast TV."

In the petition created by the Mercer County resident, it was stated, "We are telling Apple and Wildbrain Studios that we will not fall for their corporate greed." That is a solid thing to say because having to pay for a show that has been airing for free for many years has to be extremely frustrating.

So here's the breakdown, according to Variety:

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS/PBS Kids on November 22 at 7:30 pm

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS/PBS Kids on December 13, 2020, at 7:30 pm.

Plus, both specials will also be available for free during three-day windows on Apple TV+ (Nov. 25-27 for “Thanksgiving” and Dec. 11-13 for “Christmas.”) For subscribers, the specials will be available beginning Nov. 18 and Dec. 4, respectively, ScreenCrush.com reports.

There you have it. You speak up to these streaming services and you just may get what you want.

This time around, the Charlie Brown and Peanuts fans have won this battle.